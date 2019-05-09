You can’t go home again.

At least, you shouldn’t — especially if you’re from Derry, Maine.

The grown up members of The Loser Club have long fled from the small town where they once joined together to defeat a shapeshifting malevolent presence that nourishes itself on fear and suffering.

In the first trailer for It: Chapter Two, they get the call they’ve been dreading for 27 years: It … is back.

Set in the present day, Bill Denbrough is played by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain is Beverly Marsh, and Isaiah Mustafa is Mike Hanlon, the one who stayed behind to stand watch.

Andy Bean portrays Boy Scout Stan Uris, who is far from prepared for the return of this monster from his past. Jay Ryan is big-hearted Ben Hanscom, James Ransone is hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak, and Bill Hader plays wiseass Richie Tozier.

The trailer begins with a long scene of Bev returning to her childhood home and finding kindly Mrs. Kersh living there. Things gradually get weird before it becomes clear that the old lady is not what she seems. “No one who dies here ever really dies …”

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

The film is not so much a sequel as a continuation, following the grown-up sections of Stephen King’s 1986 novel, which were interwoven with the story of how they confronted Pennywise the Dancing Clown as children.

Director Andy Muschietti’s movie will also mark the return of that particular favorite incarnation of the monster — inhabited with icy insanity by Bill Skarsgård.

Watch the trailer above, and click here for EW’s deep dive into the trailer’s hidden horrors.

