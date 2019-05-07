The Lodge trailer teases Shining-style chills

Directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala concocted one of the horror genre’s most memorable recent entries with their 2014 film Goodnight Mommy. Now, the pair are back with The Lodge, which received strong word after playing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Riley Keough stars as Grace, the future-stepmom of Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh). The siblings are antagonistic towards Grace, but the trio finds themselves trapped by snow in a remote house after Aidan and Mia’s father Richard (Richard Armitage) travels back to the city. Judging by the film’s just-released trailer, it is safe to assume that matters head downhill from there.

The Lodge costars Alicia Silverstone and Daniel Keough and is written by Franz, Fiala, and Sergio Casci.

The Lodge will screen at this year’s Cinepocalypse festival, it was announced Tuesday, which takes place June 13-20 in Chicago. Learn more at the event’s official website.

The Lodge is released in theaters this fall. Watch the film’s trailer, above.

Related content: