Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer picks up in Endgame aftermath

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker deserves a little rest and relaxation.

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home follows Tom Holland’s webslinger as he deals with the fallout from Endgame and journeys abroad on a class trip to Europe. If the film’s first trailer was careful not to reveal how Peter survived the snap or even what year the film was set in, this second one finally answers some of those questions, spoiling some of Endgame’s major twists. (It’s so spoilery that Holland himself even introduces the trailer with a warning to those who haven’t seen Endgame yet.)

***Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow.***

Far From Home picks up as Peter is still mourning the recent loss of his mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

“Everywhere I go, I see his face,” Peter says. “I just really miss him.”

So does Tony’s longtime business partner, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). But, he tells Peter, “I don’t think Tony would’ve done what he did if he didn’t know that you would be here after he was gone.”

And it seems like Peter’s more than ready to follow in Tony’s heroic footsteps: We see shots of Peter embracing his Stark-designed Iron Spider suit, taking out bad guys with ease. (Presumably, he deactivated “Instant Kill” mode after Endgame.) We see him wearing some very Tony-inspired glasses, and a New York police officer even asks him, “You gonna be the next Iron Man now?”

But Peter isn’t quite ready to commit to heroism full time: He’s ready to hang up the suit for a few weeks and take a trip to Europe with his friends (including Jacob Batalon’s Ned and Zendaya’s MJ). He’s so committed to his vacation that when Happy tells him to expect a hero-related call from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Peter sends him straight to voicemail. (“You do not ghost Nick Fury!” a horrified Happy says.)

“Peter’s ready for a vacation at the beginning of this movie, to say the least,” returning director Jon Watts previously told EW. “This film is about the world telling him, ‘It’s time for you to step up and grow up, kid,’ and he’s saying, ‘But I still want to be a kid and go on vacation.’”

Unfortunately, Fury has ways of getting in touch. He contacts Peter and recruits him for a mission: stopping the four Elementals, who can manipulate nature and are terrorizing Europe.

Fortunately, Peter won’t be going into this fight alone: Fury introduces him to a new ally named Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), a.k.a. Mysterio. Beck’s a powerful magic user, and the trailer reveals that he’s from — drumroll please — a different universe!

Apparently, Thanos’ snap — or was it Tony’s? — ripped a hole in our dimension and has allowed for some crossover between universes. “You’re saying there’s a multiverse?” Peter asks excitedly. Here’s guessing this won’t be the first time we see some inter-dimensional drama in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the franchise rebuilds after the devastation of Endgame. (It also opens up some potential new Spider-related storytelling opportunities for the future: Might we one day see some dimension-hopping Spider-Verse shenanigans, not unlike the recent animated Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?)

In the mean time, Peter’s not too eager to jump feet first into this whole Elementals fight. He asks Fury if he can recruit one of the other Avengers instead, only to be told that Thor’s “off world” and Captain Marvel is “unavailable.”

“Look, I’m just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” he pleads.

“Bitch, please,” Fury replies. “You’ve been to space.”

Far From Home will hit theaters July 2.

