Nine years after Piranha 3D, director Alexandre Aja returns to the watery realm of aquatic horror with his new movie Crawl (out July 12), whose producers include Evil Dead filmmaker Sam Raimi.

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (Kaya Scoledario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper), who she finds gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home. The two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters and, as time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.

The most of their fears, judging by the movie’s new trailer? Alligators!!!

Within hours being released on YouTube Thursday, the trailer for Crawl had been viewed more than 1 million times— in part due to a viral marketing campaign that is reminiscent of the Fyre Festival announcement last year.

Similar to the way the ill-fated music festival drummed up buzz, Paramount Pictures tapped MTV reality stars from Jersey Shore, Floribama Shore, and Siesta Key; as well as models and other influencers to post Crawl content on their Instagram accounts.

Crawl will be released in theaters July 12. Watch that trailer, above.

