Bruce Springsteen plays the soundtrack to life in Blinded by the Light trailer

Blinded By The Light 08/14/19 type Movie Genre Biography,

Comedy,

Drama,

Music

For a young teen in the new Blinded By the Light trailer, Bruce Springsteen is life.

From Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha comes a preview for her film about a British teen of Pakistani descent to the sounds of The Boss.

Based on the memoir Greetings from Bury Park by author Sarfraz Manzoor, Blinded By the Light tells of Javed (played by Viveik Kalra), growing up in 1987 in the town of Luton, England. It’s a time when Javed wants to be a writer, which isn’t something practical in the eyes of his hardworking immigrant family. As racial and economic tensions are also exploding around him, it becomes the time when Springsteen speaks to Javed through song.

“Bruce,” as Javed’s friend says, “is the direct line to all that’s true in this s—ty world.”

The concept bears similar notes to Yesterday, Danny Boyle’s film about an aspiring songwriter who finds that everyone in the world forgot about The Beatles except for him.

Blinded By the Light, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, also stars Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Nell Williams, Aaron Phagura, Hayley Atwell, and Dean-Charles Chapman.

“For anyone who has ever wanted to dream, you’re not alone,” Chadha wrote on Twitter.

For anyone who has ever wanted to dream, you’re not alone. Inspired by the legendary music of #BruceSpringsteen, comes #BlindedByTheLightMovie – in theaters August 14 https://t.co/JEu3G8yr5c — Gurinder Chadha OBE (@GurinderC) May 2, 2019

After getting a release from Warner Bros., the film will now open in theaters this Aug. 14.

Related content: