Watch Netflix's trailer for uplifting mystery Good Sam

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its latest original production, the heartwarming mystery Good Sam.

Starring The Good Place actress Tiya Sircar, the film follows television news anchor Kate Bradley, who is confined to New York City’s “bummer beat”– fires, car crashes, riots, and other disasters of the like – the literal bearer of bad news.

That all changes when she begins covering an unbelievable story. An anonymous hero starts leaving sacks of $100,000 on random doorsteps across the city without rhyme or reason. No catch, no secret crime spree, just a growing bundle of charitable gifts that seem too good to be true.

Image zoom Netflix

The do-gooder vigilante earns the name “Good Sam” (after the biblical parable of the good Samaritan) for their thankless acts kindness. Determined to remain objective on her uncomfortably optimistic beat and get the scoop first, Bradley sets out in hot pursuit of Good Sam.

Soon, the whole city is consumed by questions: Who is Good Sam? Why are they doing this? Where will the next bag of money appear? The unsolved mystery inspires a wave of random acts of kindness that washes over the cold, concrete jungle of Manhattan and crushes Bradley’s suspicions of the ulterior motives behind the good deed. Both her worldview and personal life are turned upside down as she realizes that Good Sam is doing a good work in her own heart.

Based on Dete Meserve’s book series of the same name, the film is directed by Kate Melville with a script from Meserve and Teena Booth.

Check out the trailer above for a sneak peek of Good Sam, which hits the streaming service on May 16.

Related content: