Sonic the Hedgehog is here to save the planet in the first official trailer

Here comes the first footage from Sonic the Hedgehog movie racing down the track!

On Tuesday morning, Paramount Pictures releases the first trailer for its animation/live-action hybrid film based on the Sega video game series about the speedy blue fur-ball. The films stars Ben Schwartz as the titular (and CGI animated) fleet-footed hero, who teams up with a small-town sheriff played by James Marsden to fight evil government scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

In the trailer, we meet Schwartz’s brash hero-in-the-making as a bright blue blur speeding down an empty country road and setting off police officer Tom Wachowski’s (Marsden) radar. Eventually, Tom finds Sonic rummaging through his shed and shoots with a tranquilizer gun; however, it’s not long before these two becomes thick as thieves and Sonic explains the reason why he’s on Earth.

“Basically, it looks like I’m going to have to save your planet,” says Sonic right before destroying one of Dr. Robotnik’s attacking robots.

See, Carrey’s literal mustache-twirling villain was recruited by the government to find out what Sonic is. That initial mandate eventually gives way to Robotnik wanting to capture Sonic and use his powers for world domination, natch.

Furthermore, the trailer also teases how the movie will incorporate the golden rings from the video games into the story. At one point, Sonic saves Tom and Tika Sumpter’s character from falling to their deaths by throwing a golden ring, which opens a portal to a safe landing spot.

Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler, making his feature directorial debut. Previously, Fowler worked in animation and research development on 2009’s Where the Wild Things Are and wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated short Gopher Broke. The Fast and The Furious franchise’s Neal H. Moritz is producing, which just makes sense.

Watch the trailer above.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens Nov. 8 in theaters.

