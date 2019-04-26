Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are framed in new Murder Mystery trailer

Murder mysteries are all fun and games until you actually find yourself caught in one, which is a lesson Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are about to learn in Murder Mystery.

On Friday, Sandler dropped by The Ellen Degeneres Show and released the trailer for his forthcoming Netflix movie, which reunites the Just Go With It costars for a European-set adventure that involves, well, murder.

In the Kyle Newacheck-directed comedy, Sandler plays a New York City cop who finally takes his wife (Aniston), who loves reading murder mysteries, on a long-awaited European vacation. Their trip takes a surprising turn when they wind up getting invited to an intimate family gathering aboard the Super Yacht (apparently that’s a thing?) of a billionaire (Luke Evans). Spoiler alert: Someone winds up dead, and the out-of-place American couple become some of the lead suspects, which leads to plenty of hijinks: car chases, poorly aimed gun shots, and more.

Murder Mystery was shot on-location in Italy, and during production, Sandler and Aniston actually had dinner with George Clooney at his Lake Cuomo home. “They made us homemade pizza, had an amazing time, I sat next to Bono. It was a good day,” he told host Ellen Degeneres on Friday. “Every time I’m with Jennifer, something great happens because everybody loves Jennifer. I tend to stay at home and do nothing, and my wife is so much going, ‘Why didn’t I marry Aniston? Why am I stuck with you, man?'” He continued, “Even in Italy, she’s like, ‘You gotta leave the room, man'”

Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp also star in the movie, which was written by James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Watch the trailer above.

Murder Mystery launches on Netflix June 14.

