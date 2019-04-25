Chadwick Boseman is 'the guy who kills cop killers' in first 21 Bridges trailer

21 Bridges 11/22/19 type Movie Genre Action,

Thriller

As the King of Wakanda, Chadwick Boseman presumably has the pick of the litter when it comes to what projects he does next. In the first 21 Bridges trailer, he cashes in some of his Marvel clout on a film he described at CinemaCon this year as an “intense,” “fast-paced action movie” with “the fast-paced language like David Mamet.”

21 Bridges, produced by Boseman’s Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, sees the actor stepping into the shoes of a NYPD detective. As a kid, he lost his father, who was also a cop. As an adult, he has the reputation as “the guy who kills cop killers,” per a line in the trailer.

When a botched robbery leads to the death of eight NYPD officers, the detective closes off the 21 bridges (there’s the title!) leading out of Manhattan and goes on a city-wide manhunt for the culprits. But, as the night unfolds, the classic “hunter becomes the hunted” trope takes effect.

“When I read the script, I could tell that this was gonna be a ride. It’s a ride when you watch it,” Boseman said of the film during the CinemaCon presentations in April. “At the same time, it took me back to my theater days, where you have that fast-paced language, like David Mamet, that New York feel. I feel that this movie sort of captured that combination of things.”

21 Bridges, directed by Brian Kirk (HBO’s Game of Thrones, Showtime’s Penny Dreadful), also stars Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, and Keith David.

The film will open in theaters on July 12.

Related content: