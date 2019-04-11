Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph get wine wasted in Netflix's Wine Country trailer

A movie with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, and Tina Fey just tearing it up in wine country? Netflix, clearly, has been reading our dream journals.

The first Wine Country trailer gives us a look at the new film from these queens of comedy, who run in the same circles of Saturday Night Live alums.

With Dratch playing Rebecca, a woman celebrating her 50th birthday, Poehler stars as Abby, who plans to ring in the big 5-0 with a getaway trip to Napa with their besties: workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), homebody Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Rudolph). Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones also star in the film, which was directed by Poehler.

It’s a lot of drunkenly falling off pianos, spitting up wine in vineyards, Molly trips, spilling down the sides of hills, and Fey popping up with some wine wisdom.

EW subscribers, Front Row panelists, and other special guests enjoyed an advanced screening of Wine Country sponsored by EW and Netflix in West Hollywood on May 5.

Image zoom Presley Ann

Wine Country premieres May 10 on Netflix.

Related content: