Dora and Boots head to the Lost City of Gold in live-action movie trailer

Dora and the Lost City of Gold 08/09/19 type Movie Genre Adventure

As Dora the Explorer says every episode in cartoon form on Nickelodeon, “Come on, vámonos!!” Now, as a live-action teen adventurer, Isabela Moner is ready to embark on a new journey with monkey bestie Boots in the first trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon released the first footage from the movie, directed by Muppets Most Wanted‘s James Bobin, during the Kids’ Choice Awards ceremony on Saturday.

And, yes, Danny Trejo of Machete Kills is the voice of Boots.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold will see Moner’s Dora entering high school when she’s thrust together with a band of kids to kelp solve the mystery of an ancient Inca civilization and, more importantly, save her parents.

Jeffrey Wahlberg (Counterpart) plays Dora’s cousin Diego, while Eugenio Derbez (Overboard) plays Alejandro, described as “a mysterious jungle inhabitant who tries to protect the teenagers from the marauders.”

Eva Longoria (Dog Days), Michael Pena (Ant-Man and The Wasp), Nicholas Coombe (Spy Kids: Mission Control), Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Adriana Barraza (Babel), and Temuera Morrison (Moana) also star in the film.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold opens in theaters this Aug. 2. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: