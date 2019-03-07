Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson make Late Night talk show magic in new trailer

The first trailer for Mindy Kaling’s talk show comedy Late Night has seen the light of day.

Amazon premiered the first preview for the upcoming film Thursday, teasing a comedic tale that follows Emma Thompson as an iconic late-night host who shakes up her program’s dynamic by hiring a lone female staff writer (Kaling, who also wrote and produced the film) in an attempt to smooth over diversity concerns.

Previously described as a cross between The Devil Wears Prada and Broadcast News, Late Night premiered to positive reviews at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in January. Amazon later purchased distribution rights for a reported $13 million.

“I’ve basically made my career by being like, I don’t wait around for people to write something for me or cast me in something because I don’t look like a lot of most actresses in Hollywood,” Kaling previously said of the Nisha Ganatra-directed film during a 2016 interview with Good Morning America. “So, I just thought, I love Emma Thompson, I want to see more of her, and I just wrote her this part in a movie…. I sent it to her thinking like, okay, well, I’ll never hear from her. And then she wrote me and was like, I love this, let’s do it — and so now we’re doing it.”

Amazon will release Late Night — which also stars John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Amy Ryan, and Veep‘s Reid Scott — on June 7. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

