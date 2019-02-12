Danny Boyle's Yesterday trailer sees a world without The Beatles

Yesterday 06/28/19 type Movie Genre Musical,

Following EW’s big rom-com issue, it feels appropriate to now check in on what Richard Curtis, the beloved screenwriter behind Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill, is working on now.

In the first trailer for Yesterday, Curtis’ film with director Danny Boyle (T2 Trainspotting), the world has forgotten about The Beatles, save for one struggling singer-songwriter. Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) gets into an accident and wakes up to find that the legacy of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison has been erased from the world — even from Google.

So what’s a musician with dwindling dreams of fame to do with this vast of library of songs that only he remembers? He becomes the next hit-maker.

Lily James (Cinderella) plays Ellie, Jack’s childhood best friend who Jack may lose as he ascends to rock ‘n’ roll fame. Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) takes over as Debra, Jack’s American agent who’s pumped to get him “the greatest album of all time.”

And we can’t forget Ed Sheeran’s role as himself, suggesting Jack change the title of “Hey, Jude” to “Hey, Dude.”

As the trailer suggests, Yesterday will feature new covers of The Beatles’ hits, but will Jack eventually learn that “All You Need Is Love”?

The film will open in theaters on June 28.

