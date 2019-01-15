Tom Holland swings back into action in first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is venturing beyond the neighborhood.

Sony has dropped the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, reintroducing Tom Holland as the titular webslinger. Jon Watts, who directed 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back in the director’s chair for Far From Home, which follows Peter Parker and his friends on a trip to Europe.

Peter wants to leave his Spidey suit at home and just have a good time with his pals — “Europe doesn’t really need a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” he reasons — but while he’s abroad he gets a little visit from Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and, of course, this becomes a not-so-typical vacation.

Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon are all returning for Far From Home (and reportedly, Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture will make another appearance, too). But the film’s main baddie will be the stuntman-turned-criminal Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal and seen in this trailer warning Peter, “You don’t want any part of this.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5 — just over two months after Avengers: Endgame debuts on April 26 (which will presumably explain how Spidey went from being dust to gallivanting around Europe).

