Keanu Reeves is wet and wild in John Wick 3 teaser

As you might expect from a man with a $14 million bounty on his head, Keanu Reeves‘s hitman looks particularly annoyed in a just-released teaser for John Wick 3 (out May 13). Also, it’s raining! In addition to teasing us about the titular character’s mood and the weather conditions, the clip reveals that a trailer for director Chad Stahelski’s action sequel will be released this Thursday.

“The third chapter is literally connected to 2 and starts with John Wick on the run,” Reeves told EW last year. “It goes crazy from there.”

The actor’s costars this time around include franchise newbies Halle Berry, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, and Hollywood legend Anjelica Huston as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection,” says Stahelski, who calls Chapter 3 “a little bit of an origin story.”

Watch that teaser, above.

