Tessa Thompson is a survival pill pusher in tense Little Woods trailer

Men in Black: International star Tessa Thompson takes a grim gamble in the new trailer for her festival drama Little Woods.

Thompson leads the film as Ollie, a former drug pusher struggling to make ends meet against the backdrop of a fracking-ravaged town in North Dakota — a drab landscape that plays host to her struggle to improve life for her sister, Deb (Lily James), by once again illegally selling medication smuggled in from Canada.

Directed by first-time feature filmmaker Nia DaCosta, Little Woods‘ latest preview chronicles Ollie’s journey north of the border, which sees her crossing paths with foreboding drug dealers, suspicious cops, and mounting tensions between her and her pregnant sibling.

“Can you do this without getting caught? Are you sure?” Deb asks in the clip, while her sister responds: “Of course not.”

Last year, EW pegged Little Woods as one of the best films of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where it held its world premiere screening to positive reviews from critics.

Little Woods is in select theaters via NEON on April 19. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

