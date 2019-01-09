Issa Rae, Regina Hall get into a reverse Big situation in Little trailer

Screenwriter Tracy Oliver has been busy since the success of Girls Trip with a TV take on The First Wives Club, an adaptation of YA novel The Sun Is Also a Star with grown-ish‘s Yara Shahidi, and a remake of Clueless. Here’s a peek of something else she’s cooking up.

The first trailer for Little, which Oliver wrote with the film’s director Tina Gordon Chism, presents a spin on 1988’s Big. While that saw Tom Hanks’ Josh transforming overnight from a kid into an adult, Regina Hall’s Jordan Sanders magically goes from ruthless tech mogul to bespectacled teen. black-ish‘s Marsai Martin, who came up with the story idea, portrays the younger version of Jordan.

Talk about 30 going on 13!

Insecure‘s Issa Rae is there to watch it all play out as April, Jordan’s assistant who’s long suffered at the hands of a demanding, unreasonable boss. It’s only when Jordan ticks off the wrong person — a kid with a magic wand — that this unexpected transformation occurs. Hijinks, as predicted, ensue with April now having to cover for Jordan at the office and figuring out how to wrangle a domineering kid.

Little keeps Oliver in the Girls Trip family as producers Will Packer, James Lopez, and Kenya Barris (he co-wrote the Girls Trip screenplay with Oliver) are on board. Of course, Hall also famously starred in Girls Trip with Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Little will now open in theaters on April 12.

Related content: