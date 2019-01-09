Armie Hammer and Dev Patel are trapped by terrorists in Hotel Mumbai trailer

In November 2008, the Indian city of Mumbai was hit by multiple attacks from the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The upcoming film Hotel Mumbai will focus specifically on the attack against the Taj Hotel which trapped guests, staff members, and random refugees within the besieged building.

As seen in the new trailer, Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion) plays a waiter who decides to stay in the hotel and do what he can despite the fact that he has a family at home. Armie Hammer plays a guest who doesn’t have a choice; he’s trapped in the hotel with his family (including a wife played by Homeland‘s Nazanin Boniadi), and has to make some tough choices in order to protect them.

With armed assailants swarming the halls, hotel residents are forced to hide in plain sight. As the footage shows, Patel’s character directs everyone to turn off the lights and hide under tables, while Hammer hides behind a food cart when a terrorist enters his elevator.

Watch the trailer above. Hotel Mumbai hits theaters on March 22.

