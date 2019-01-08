A rabbit-monster is out for revenge in berserk trailer for horror movie Rottentail

What’s up, Doc? Something really horrible.

In Rottentail (out April 12), Corin Nemec from Stargate SG-1 plays researcher Peter Cotton, who is bitten by a mutant rabbit, transforming him into the film’s evil titular character. Seeking revenge, he heads to his hometown of Easter Falls on the eve of the Annual Easter Parade to wreak havoc and lay claim to the love of his life.

Rottentail is based on the Source Point Press graphic novel, written by David C. Hayes and Kevin Moyers. The film is directed by Brian Skiba and written by Skiba and Hayes. Rottentail features makeup effects by Todd Tucker (Watchmen). The movie costars Gianni Capaldi, Dominique Swain, William McNamara, and Vincent De Paul.

“Rottentail is a film that took years to ferment into the perfect mix of blood, guts, gore, gruesome jokes, and offensive body humor that we could jam into 90 minutes,” says Skiba.

“The original Rottentail graphic-novel is a perfect story to make a film from,” says star Nemec. “The crazy concept alone, a half-man/half-rabbit seeking revenge against those who bullied him in his youth, is filled with cult-hit possibilities.”

Rottentail will hit select theaters in time for Easter in April and expand in the following weeks.

Exclusively watch the teaser trailer for Rottentail, above.

