In the new thriller Polar, Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) plays the world’s top assassin, Duncan Vizla, a.k.a. the Black Kaiser, who is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability. Against his will, Vizla finds himself back in the game, going head to head with an army of younger, faster, more ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to silence him.

Polar is directed by Jonas Åkerlund (Spun, the upcoming Lords of Chaos) and features music by Deadmau5. The film costars Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, Matt Lucas, Ruby O. Fee, Fei Ren, Anthony Grant, Josh Cruddas, Robert Maillet, Julian Richings, Johnny Knoxville, and Richard Dreyfuss. The movie premieres Jan. 25 on Netflix.

Watch the exclusive trailer for Polar above, and see the poster below.

