New Cold War trailer teases star-crossed post-war romance

Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski won the Best Foreign Film Oscar for his 2014 movie Ida, and the latest trailer for his new film Cold War shows how he might be on the verge of winning the award again.

Set in post-World War II Europe, Cold War centers on a beautiful provincial girl named Zula (Joanna Kulig) and a pianist named Wiktor (Tomasz Kot). As seen in the new trailer, the two form a powerful connection — but nothing is easy behind the Iron Curtain. As the titular conflict between capitalist and communist countries escalates in the ’50s, Zula and Wiktor are pulled across Poland, Germany, Yugoslavia, and France as their star-crossed romance goes up against fate and the politics of their time.

In EW’s B+ review of the movie, Chris Nashawaty wrote, “What sticks with you about Pawlikowski’s transporting, heartbreaking film — more than its gorgeous monochrome look and the jazzy, smoky torch songs that fuel its second half — is Kulig, who with her tempestuous moods, sensual abandon, and aching melancholy is a rare kind of screen presence.”

Watch the trailer above. Cold War is playing now in select theaters.

