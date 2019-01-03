Mads Mikkelsen battles ice storms and polar bears in harrowing Arctic trailer

Hannibal and Doctor Strange star Mads Mikkelsen is braving the elements in the first trailer for his new film Arctic.

The intense clip follows the Danish actor as Overgård, a man stranded by a plane crash in the film’s titular wasteland. Though he’s constructed a makeshift camp out of the aircraft’s wreckage, he knows he’s living on borrowed time as he watches a menacing ice storm approach in the distance.

With a fellow (badly injured) survivor in tow, Overgård treks into the frigid unknown for what appears to be a harrowing journey toward survival that includes bouts with sub-zero temperatures, harsh winds, treacherous slopes, and hungry polar bears.

Directed by Brazilian director Joe Penna as his debut feature, Arctic held its world premiere to enthusiastic critical reviews at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered in the Midnight section and competed for the prestigious Caméra d’Or prize for first-time filmmakers.

Arctic enters limited theatrical release on Feb. 1. Warm up to the film’s new trailer above.

