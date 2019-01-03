Watch Rory Culkin in teaser for real-life black-metal murder tale Lords of Chaos

The real-life story of how the activities of the Norwegian black metal scene of the ’80s came to include the burning of churches and, ultimately, murder is one of the strangest in music history. That tale has now been brought to the screen in the form of Lords of Chaos.

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund (Spun, the upcoming Polar), the film stars Rory Culkin (Signs, Intruders) as Mayhem guitarist Euronymous and Emory Cohen (Brooklyn) as his fellow musician and frenemy Varg.

Lords of Chaos costars Sky Ferreira, Jack Kilmer, and Valter Skarsgård. The film will be released in theaters Feb. 8 and on demand Feb. 22. Watch a teaser for Lords of Chaos above, and check out the poster below.

20th Century Fox

Related content: