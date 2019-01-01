Happy Death Day 2U trailer is dying to solve this mystery

The day still isn’t over yet. Jessica Rothe returns as the ill-fated Tree Gelbman, who, in the latest Happy Death Day 2U trailer, hasn’t yet escaped that death curse. Now her friends are sucked into it, too.

The first film saw Tree reliving the same day over and over again each time a masked killer came and murdered her. She thought she solved the mystery, which ended up involving her roommate letting loose a criminal to do away with her. Apparently, there’s more to it.

As Tree finds in the sequel, the day is completely different now and the killer is after her friends.

Happy Death Day director Christopher B. Landon returns to helm the next chapter, which he also wrote. Cast members Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, and Phi Vu return, as well.

The film will hit theaters this Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Is there anything more romantic?

