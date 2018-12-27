Elle Fanning belts Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own' as a pop star in Teen Spirit trailer

Elle Fanning’s voice meets Swedish icon Robyn’s lyrics in the first trailer for the upcoming musical drama Teen Spirit.

The 20-year-old actress stars in the film’s first preview as Violet, a small-town aspiring singer who enters an American Idol-style competition that stands to turn her into a bona fide pop star with the help of “an unlikely mentor” as she faces obstacles “that will test her integrity, talent and ambition,” per the project’s official synopsis.

The clip teases Violet’s transformation from horse-riding loner to shining star under the spotlight, all while Fanning performs a breezy cover of the Robyn’s 2010 hit “Dancing On My Own.”

Directed by The Handmaid’s Tale star Max Minghella as his feature filmmaking debut, Teen Spirit also features Fanning covering songs by Ellie Goulding, Tegan & Sara, Annie Lennox, Orbital, and Sigrid, while music from Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Grimes, The Undertones, Aqua, Alice Deejay, Whitfield, Major Lazer and No Doubt also appears in the film. Carly Rae Jepsen and Jack Antonoff further contributed an original tune called “Wildflowers” to the movie’s soundtrack, which Fanning sings in the movie.

Teen Spirit — which held its world premiere to generally positive reviews in September as part of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival — sings its way into theaters on April 5. Watch the new trailer above.

