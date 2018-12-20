Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson kick alien butt in first Men in Black International trailer

The defenders of the galaxy are back in black.

The first trailer for Men in Black International, the spin-off to the Will Smith-led original trilogy, has finally landed, complete with snazzy black suits, shades, alien weaponry of all shapes and sizes, and even those little, caffeine-addicted Worm Guys.

Taking over for the original dynamic duo, Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, are Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. (A painting of Jones and Smith’s characters from the first film can be seen hanging in MIB headquarters.) The trailer debuts Thompson’s Agent M, a new recruit for the secretive alien watch group, who, like Smith in the first film, is introduced to the reality that aliens exist and live on Earth in disguise. Hemsworth stars as the agency’s best operative, taco enthusiast, and M’s new partner, Agent H.

Liam Neeson portrays the head of London MIB, while Emma Thompson returns as chief of the MIB organization, Agent O. Additional characters will be played by Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton), the new Men in Black takes audiences to the headquarters of MIB in London, where a new alien threat requires Agent M and Agent H’s immediate attention.

Over the past couple of months, Hemsworth and Thompson have shared dozens of set photos from their new movie. Hemsworth also posted a behind-the-scenes video to his Instagram Story in between takes, which lives on through Twitter, as captured by users. Hemsworth and Thompson first costarred in Thor: Ragnarok, and the new trailer gives a subtle homage to Thor in a fight scene involving the Thunder God’s favorite weapon.

In addition to the behind-the-scenes snippets shared by Hemsworth and Thompson, set photos from the film have been released, giving moviegoers a glimpse of new guns, new suits, and new vehicles. Other pics have seen the agents traipsing through the desert, so additional locations seem to be on the docket.

The film is currently scheduled for theaters on June 14, 2019.

Related content: