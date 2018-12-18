Cate Blanchett goes missing in first Where'd You Go, Bernadette trailer

Let the hunt for Bernadette begin!

The first trailer for mystery comedy Where’d You Go, Bernadette is here. Directed by Richard Linklater (Boyhood) and starring Cate Blanchett in the titular role, the movie — based on the popular book of the same name by Maria Semple — tells the story of an agoraphobic, eccentric architect and mother who up and vanishes, leaving her 15-year-old daughter to crack the case and come find her.

Emma Nelson stars as Bernadette’s daughter Bee, while Billy Crudup takes on the role of her husband, Elgie, and Kristen Wiig plays interfering neighbor Audrey. Lawrence Fishburne, Judy Greer, James Urbaniak, and Troian Bellisario also star. From the looks of the trailer, the search to find Bernadette is set to be an adventurous one, as Bee and Eglie set off to the snowy seas of Antartica on their quest to figure out the truth behind their mother and wife’s disappearance.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette arrives in theaters on March 22. Watch the trailer above.

