Home Alone meets Rambo in deranged trailer for Dial Code Santa Claus

Ever wondered what would happen if you crammed Home Alone, Rambo: First Blood Part II, and the dog-murder from John Wick in a blender and pressed the button marked “Maximum Mayhem”? Well, you need wonder no more thanks to the American Genre Film Archive which ahead of Christmas is releasing the 1989 Yuletide-set French home invasion-thriller Dial Code Santa Claus.

The film concerns a boy named Thomas who loves computers, role-playing games, and his dog. While mom is away at the office on Christmas Eve, Thomas and his grandfather are left home alone — perfect timing for a disgruntled, perverted, bloodthirsty Santa Claus to raid the home down the chimney. But Hell hath no fury like a 10-year-old with an arsenal of toys!

Never previously released in the U.S., the movie received its American premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.

You can see a list of theatrical dates for the film below and exclusively watch the trailer for Dial Code Santa Claus, above.

12/17 (Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake — Denver, CO.)

12/17 (AFI Silver — Washington, D.C.)

12/18 (Sidewalk Film Fest — Birmingham, AL.)

12/19 (Egyptian — Los Angeles, CA.)

12/19 (Globe Cinema — Calgary)

12/19 (Boston Underground Film Festival — Boston, MA.)

12/19 & 12/23 (Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn — New York, NY.)

12/20 (Royal Cinema — Toronto)

12/21 (Alamo Drafthouse — Raleigh, NC.)

12/22 (Suns Cinema — Washington, D.C.)

12/23 (Frida Cinema — Santa Ana, CA.)

12/24 (Alamo Drafthouse Ritz — Austin, TX.)

1/9 (Winnipeg Film Group — Winnipeg)

1/19 (Jacob Burns Film Center — Pleasantville, NY.)

