Benedict Cumberbatch is HBO's Brexit-er in Chief in new trailer

The world is still jolted by the 2016 Brexit decision, but apparently it’s not too soon to make a movie about it.

HBO has released a trailer for its new telefilm Brexit, produced in collaboration with BBC Studios, Channel 4, and House Productions, that shows Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings, the man who spearheaded the Vote Leave campaign, which resulted in U.K. voters opting to leave the European Union.

“Everyone knows who won,” Cumberbatch’s Cummings says in the preview, “but not everyone knows how.”

The how comes with him suggesting his party “hack the political system” through targeting users on social media and tapping into people’s fears around immigration and race. “We want to return to a time when we knew our place, when things made sense — fictional or not,” Cummings says. (Sound familiar?)

Rory Kinnear also plays Craig Oliver, Prime Minister David Cameron’s director of communications and head of the Remain campaign.

Directed by Toby Haynes (Black Mirror, Sherlock) and written by James Graham (A Brilliant Young Mind), Brexit will premiere Saturday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

