Taylor Swift's Reputation tour movie comes to Netflix with new trailer

We’re in the “Endgame” now.

Instead of receiving gifts on her 29th birthday, Taylor Swift gave her fans one: the “Delicate” pop star announced a concert film of her Reputation Stadium Tour will be arriving on Netflix before the year is up. Not only that, but she has a trailer.

As Tay-Tay says on her latest album, “Are you ready for it?”

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, the movie, will premiere on the streaming platform New Year’s Eve — 12:00 a.m. PT on Dec. 31 to be exact. Netflix confirmed the film will feature footage from the U.S. leg with special appearances by Charli XCX, and Camila Cabello.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes!” Swift tweeted. “Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!”

Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @Netflix at 12:01AM PT December 31. pic.twitter.com/ZL3Kx2OUx8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2018

Swift’s tour, which kicked off in May 2018, had everything: crazy dance routines, tilted stages, snakes, a Tiffany Haddish cameo for “Look What You Made Me Do,” and other celebrity guests.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Niall Horan, Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez, and Shawn Mendes were among those who joined Swift on stage for a song or two.

Billboard reported in November that Reputation broke U.S. records for the highest-grossing domestic tour, having grossed $266.1 million and sold 2,068,399 tickets.

“When she fell, she fell apart,” Swift says in the trailer. “When she finally rose, she rose slowly. She heard echoes of new words. Without your past, you could never have arrived here.”

Related content: