Daniel Radcliffe-starring Playmobil: The Movie gets teaser trailer

Daniel Radcliffe has appeared in a lot of adult projects over the past few years, from “farting corpse” movie Swiss Army Man to the upcoming Guns Akimbo, from Deathgasm director Jason Lei Howden. But the Harry Potter franchise star is returning to family-friendly material by voicing a character in Playmobil: The Movie, which is due out next year.

Based on the line of German toys, the film concerns a character named Maria (Anya Taylor-Joy) who embarks on the quest of a lifetime after her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil. Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends — the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Radcliffe), and an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor), among others.

Watch the new teaser trailer for Playmobil: The Movie, above.

Related content: