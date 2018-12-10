Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer teases more giant creature mayhem

By all accounts, a lot of big stuff was unveiled at this weekend’s CCXP convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil — but it’s hard to get much bigger than the second trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31), which has now been released online.

In G: KotM, the iconic giant lizard is joined by the three-headed King Ghidorah, the insect Mothra, and another flying monster, Rodan, who in the original Japanese movies could create hurricane-force winds. About five years have passed in the film since the events depicted in 2014’s Godzilla, which isn’t nearly enough time for people to stop freaking out about the discovery that they share the planet with you-know-who.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty, whose previous credits include the horror movie Krampus, told EW. Godzilla hasn’t been seen since that destructive finale, “but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

The new film stars Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, and Millie Bobby Brown, who’s already faced her fair share of monsters as Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“It was very different from the Demogorgon,” Brown said at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego. “Eleven has powers, it’s a lot less terrifying because she can just hopefully kill them. But this was on a much larger scale. I had neck problems because we were always looking up so high. So it was a larger scale, quite literally. The Demogorgon was just a tiny bit taller than me, and Godzilla and all the other monsters are a lot larger.”

Watch the new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters above.

