James Gunn basically turns Superman into a horror movie with first Brightburn trailer

Remember when James Gunn was going to reveal a secret movie at San Diego Comic-Con, but then he didn’t? You know, because of the whole Disney drama? Now that the dust has settled a bit, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 director is showcasing a new superhero horror movie with the first Brightburn trailer.

Gunn produced the project with David Yarovesky directing, and the concept is essentially Superman’s origin story but with a dark twist. The preview, revealed this weekend at Brazil’s Comic-Con experience, even has typography and scenes reminiscent of Man of Steel — including uplifting music accompanying a shot of a lone swing by a farmhouse.

“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?” asks the film’s official synopsis. “With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”

Elizabeth Banks is the Martha Kent equivalent in this scenario, a mother who once swaddled her adopted alien baby but is now cringing underneath a bed at the horrific monstrosity he’s become.

Gunn played with the superhero movie genre before with 2010’s Super, starring Rainn Wilson has a masked vigilante who beats the crap out of bad guys (and that annoying guy waiting in line).

Disney very publicly dropped Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 after alt-right Twitter users unearthed decade-old tweets of him making inappropriate jokes — jokes for which he has since apologized. Since then, he’s been tapped to write and possibly direct the sequel to DC’s Suicide Squad, said to have a brand-new take.

Brightburn, meanwhile, will hit theaters this Memorial Day.

Related content: