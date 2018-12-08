Avengers: Endgame trailer breaks historic single-day viewing record

Once again, a movie trailer viewing record has been broken. Once again, it was broken by Disney.

The first Avengers: Endgame trailer hit the web on Friday morning and swiftly became the most-viewed movie trailer in history within the span of 24 hours. So not only did Thanos break the Avengers, he broke the internet. (Ba dum tss!)

According to The Walt Disney Company, which owns the house of Marvel Studios, the preview garnered 289 million views within the first day.

“To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning until the endgame and making this the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours,” the company tweeted out on Saturday. It beat the previous record holder — which happens to be Avengers: Infinity War — by more than 50 million views.

Marvel fans have been itching to know literally anything about the Infinity War sequel after that cliffhanger snap in the final moments. That includes the title.

Not only did the trailer reveal the next installment to be Avengers: Endgame, it also revealed Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, who was absent for the events of Infinity War, and the return of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang from the Quantum Realm.

Another Disney-owned film, Jon Favreau’s photorealistic CGI adaptation of The Lion King, now has the third most viewed trailer in a single day with 224.6 million views.

