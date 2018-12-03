Brie Larson takes to the sky in new Captain Marvel trailer

Brie Larson is flying high in the latest trailer for Captain Marvel.

The new trailer for Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Marvel adventure debuted during Monday Night Football on ESPN, introducing Larson’s interstellar hero Carol Danvers. The film follows Carol — a part-human, part-alien Air Force pilot with extraordinary powers — as she crash-lands back on Earth and has to uncover secrets from her past.

The film is set in the mid-’90s, and it also features the return of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Nick Fury (played by a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson). The first thing we hear is Fury basically summing up the film’s plot by asking Carol, “So, Skrulls are the bad guys? And you’re a Kree, a race of noble warriors?”

“Heroes,” she corrects him. “Noble warrior heroes.”

The new footage also reveals what many suspected from the first trailer — that the old lady Carol punches on the train is actually a Skrull shapeshifter.

But the biggest reveal is an appearance by Annette Bening’s character, who’s been kept a secret until now. The trailer reveals that she’s playing a Kree, one of those aforementioned “noble warrior heroes,” who took Carol in and remade her as a part-Kree, part-human soldier after an injury.

“Your life began the day it nearly ended,” we hear her say. “We found you with no memory. We made you one of us. So you could live longer, stronger, superior. You were reborn.”

As a Kree warrior, Carol is part of the intergalactic military team Starforce, led by Jude Law’s commander. But memories of her past life on Earth as a pilot — including memories of her old Air Force buddy Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) — keep seeping through.

And there’s one more revelation at the, um, tail end of the trailer: a fluffy orange cat named Goose. In the comics, Carol has a beloved cat named Chewie, and Goose appears to be fulfilling the same role here (while winning over Fury in the process).

Before the trailer launch, Disney also shared a new poster for the film, showing Carol in all her glowing glory.

Marvel

Captain Marvel will hit theaters March 8. For more, check out EW’s roundup of all our coverage here.

