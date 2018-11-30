A sort of Halloween-meets-Groundhog Day, 2017’s Blumhouse-produced Happy Death Day surprised with both its impressive $55 million box office and by being a whole lot of fun. Now, a trailer has appeared for the film’s sequel, Happy Death Day 2U (out Feb. 14). Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast as franchise heroine and college student Tree, who discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Happy Death Day 2U is written and directed by Christopher B. Landon (Happy Death Day, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and costars Israel Broussard.

Watch the film’s trailer, above.

