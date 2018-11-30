Happy Death Day 2U trailer: Worst. Day. Ever. Again!

Happy Death Day 2U

Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Horror
Clark Collis
November 30, 2018 at 12:23 PM EST

A sort of Halloween-meets-Groundhog Day, 2017’s Blumhouse-produced Happy Death Day surprised with both its impressive $55 million box office and by being a whole lot of fun. Now, a trailer has appeared for the film’s sequel, Happy Death Day 2U (out Feb. 14). Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast as franchise heroine and college student Tree, who discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Happy Death Day 2U is written and directed by Christopher B. Landon (Happy Death Day, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and costars Israel Broussard.

Watch the film’s trailer, above.

Related content:

Happy Death Day 2U

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
Complete Coverage
Happy Death Day 2U

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now