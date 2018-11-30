Aquaman international trailer reveals new fight footage

Well, we thought we saw the “final” Aquaman trailer, but it turns out that was just the final U.S. trailer. Now there’s an international trailer online that some fans like best of all, with new footage of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) facing off against King Orm (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Above is a trailer from China that has Mera (Amber Heard) expanding on her “hero not a king” logic, plus few additional shots of the Aquaman vs. Orm (“You’ve come all this way to take sides against your own people”? Orm challenges, to which a shackled Aquaman replies, “I’ve come here to stop a maniac from destroying the world”), and some new angles on Mera and Aquaman taking on Black Manta and his troops, an additional shot of Aquaman in his iconic green and gold suit, and more.

Aquaman opens Dec. 21. Check out our gallery of premiere red carpet photos, and our rundown of early reactions to the film.

