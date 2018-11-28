Natalie Portman sings haunting original track by Sia in new Vox Lux trailer

Vox Lux

release date 12/07/18
Justine Browning
November 28, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST

The new trailer for the art house drama Vox Lux features the chilling original song “Wrapped Up” from Sia, performed by the film’s star Natalie Portman.

Directed by Brady Corbet, the story centers on the survivor of a mass shooting named Celeste (Portman) who rises to fame after performing a song at a vigil for the victims of the massacre. Years later, finding herself washed up and heavily dependent on alcohol, she is determined to revive her career with a comeback concert. But when a terrorist attack believed to be inspired by her music takes place ahead of the event, old wounds are reopened that hinder her return to the stage.

The film, which EW’s Chris Nashawaty called a “wildly ambitious pop-idol cautionary tale,” explores the complexities of life in the spotlight and the vulturous nature of media scrutiny.

As with the initial trailer, the latest promo for the project offers a glimpse at Portman’s garish onstage getups and the emotional turmoil Celeste faces at the hands of global superstardom. The softer side of the fiery relationship between the singer and her manager (Jude Law) is also shown in a reassuring speech he gives her before she takes the stage early in her career.

Sia teamed with composer Scott Walker to write a series of songs expressly for the production.

Vox Lux hits theaters on Dec. 7.

