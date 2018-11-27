Last Jedi actress runs for her life in trailer for thriller Rust Creek

The survival thriller Rust Creek stars Hermione Corfield (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Sawyer, an overachieving college senior with a seemingly bright future. While on her way to a job interview, a wrong turn leaves her stranded deep in the Kentucky woods. Suddenly, Sawyer finds herself facing her own mortality as she’s punished by the elements and pursued by a pair of ruthless criminals. With nowhere left to run, she is forced into an uneasy alliance with Lowell (Jay Paulson), an enigmatic loner with shadowy intentions. Though she’s not sure she can trust him, Sawyer must take a chance if she hopes to escape Rust Creek alive.

Rust Creek is directed by Jen McGowan. IFC Midnight is releasing the film in select theaters, VOD and digital, Jan. 4.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Rust Creek, above.

Related content: