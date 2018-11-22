See the first trailer for Disney's new Lion King movie

The Lion King (Movie)

Derek Lawrence
November 22, 2018 at 05:57 PM EST

All hail the first Lion King trailer.

During Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins football game on Fox, Disney unveiled the first look at the highly-anticipated adaptation of the beloved 1994 animated film.

“One day, the sun will set on my time here,” Mufasa, once again voiced by James Earl Jones, says to his young son Simba (voiced by Donald Glover). “And will rise with you as the new king.”

After previously bringing The Jungle Book to life, director Jon Favreau is doing the same with another Disney classic. Other A-list voice talent joining Jones and Glover includes Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon.

The Lion King will reign over theaters beginning July 19, 2019. Watch the trailer above.

The Lion King (Movie)

