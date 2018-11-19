The final trailer for Aquaman is full of new footage and it’s the most fantastical yet, showing the underwater world of Atlantis in more action-filled detail than ever before.

The footage includes scenes of young Arthur training with Vulko (Willem Dafoe), more scenes with Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), and just a ton of ultra-colorful underwater battle action with Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and King Orm (Patrick Wilson) and others.

Aquaman tells the story of Arthur Curry, a half-human, half-Atlantean outcast who teams with an Atlantean warrior princess Mera (Amber Heard) to try and stop Curry’s half-brother Orm from going to war against the surface world.

Aquaman is released in theaters Dec. 21. In an unusual move, the film will also have advanced screenings for Amazon Prime members on Dec. 15.

