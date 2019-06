Pose star Billy Porter won the red carpet yet again when he arrived at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday wearing a red and and pink creation made out of the red velvet curtain from Porter’s Broadway show Kinky Boots, which closed in April 2018. According to a New York Times profile, the hand-sewn gown also features an embroidered uterus as a nod to “empowering women’s reproductive rights.” Keep clicking to see who else came out for Broadway’s biggest night.