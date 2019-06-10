The best moments of the 2019 Tony Awards

While winning the Tony for Best Director of a Musical for Hadestown, Rachel Chavkin made an impassioned speech, pleading for Broadway to be more inclusive to women and people of color, especially in jobs like directing. “Life is a team sport, and so is walking out of hell, that’s what is at the heart of this show,” Chavkin said, before using that metaphor to make a statement about the frequently white, male creative teams on Broadway. “I wish I wasn’t the only woman directing a musical on Broadway this season. So many women who are ready to go, so many people of color are ready to go,” she said. “This is not a pipeline issue. It is a failure of imagination by a field whose job is to imagine a world the way it could be.” Chavkin is only the fourth woman to win in this category in 73 years, following in the footsteps of Julie Taymor, Susan Stroman, and Diane Paulus.