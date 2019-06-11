Now here’s something you definitely didn’t see on TV during the Tony Awards.

Master of ceremonies James Corden, in a postmortem chat on his The Late Late Show program, revealed footage of Billy Porter‘s entire rendition of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy during an unaired moment from Broadway’s big night.

The premise was Corden would go up to the Pose star and get him to sing a tune during a commercial break. By the end of the bit, Porter was standing on the Tonys main stage belting out the entire number.

“I didn’t come here to work tonight,” Porter joked.

“No, you clearly wanted no one to look at you,” Corden quipped back.

There was even a Rachel Berry diva moment worth of Lea Michelle’s Glee character: when Porter and the piano were off for a brief second, he exclaimed, “You’re changing the key?!” With the correct note in place, Porter quickly gave a “thank you, b—.”

You bet he got a standing ovation after all of that. Watch the magical moment in the video above.

