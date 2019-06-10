Watch all the performances from the 2019 Tony Awards

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images (3)

The 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday featured, as ever, a delightful group of musical performances. There were revivals of both Oklahoma!, one of the first musicals to fully integrate its songs into dramatic storytelling, and of Kiss Me, Kate, the first musical to ever win the Tony Award for Best Musical back in 1949. Two newer musicals, Beetlejuice and Tootsie, were both adaptations of beloved ’80s movies. Then there was The Cher Show, which plays with time by having three different actresses embody different stages of Cher’s life, and Hadestown, which translates the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice to a more contemporary setting.

All those musicals took the stage at the 73rd annual Tonys, along with a Temptations medley from Ain’t Too Proud and a celebration of young LGBTQ love from The Prom. Choir Boy is a play, but there is music involved, and the cast put on a performance during Sunday’s show as well. Cynthia Erivo rounded things off with a beautiful rendition of Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” for the In Memoriam montage.

Watch all those performances below, and check the full list of winners here.

Ain’t Too Proud

Tootsie

Hadestown

Oklahoma!

Beetlejuice

The Prom

Choir Boy

Kiss Me, Kate

The Cher Show

In Memoriam

Related content: