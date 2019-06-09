Give a round of applause for this year’s Tony winners! On Sunday night, the American Theater Wing bestowed the 73rd annual Tony Awards on the best of the 2018-2019 Broadway season, which broke box office records and saw a whopping 10 musicals and 15 plays eligible for prizes at the big show.
Hadestown — a folk opera that spins a new version of ancient Greek myths — was the big winner of the night, capturing eight prizes including Best Musical. The Ferryman took home four awards, including Best Play and Best Director for Sam Mendes. Tootsie, The Cher Show, and the musical revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! took home two awards each, including acting awards for former Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, and The Glee Project contestant Ali Stroker, who became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award. Breaking Bad vet Bryan Cranston also scored his second Tony Award for Network.
This year’s ceremony, which aired live on CBS from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, was hosted by James Corden, and the list of presenters included Tina Fey, Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Darren Criss, and Danai Gurira.
Casts from every Best Musical nominee and both contenders for Best Revival of a Musical, Oklahoma! and Kiss Me, Kate, all performed, as did the cast of Choir Boy — a nominee for Best Choreography — and The Cher Show (because why wouldn’t you, if you had the chance to show off some Cher tunes?). Previous Tony winner Cynthia Erivo also took the stage for a stirring performance of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” during the In Memoriam segment.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Play
Choir Boy
WINNER: The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ink
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Musical
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
WINNER: Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Revival of a Play
Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
WINNER: The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
WINNER: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Best Book of a Musical
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations (Dominique Morisseau)
Beetlejuice (Scott Brown & Anthony King)
Hadestown (Anaïs Mitchell)
The Prom (Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin_
WINNER: Tootsie (Robert Horn)
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Be More Chill (Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis)
Beetlejuice (Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect)
WINNER: Hadestown (Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell)
The Prom (Music: Matthew Sklar, Lyrics: Chad Beguelin)
To Kill a Mockingbird (Music: Adam Guettel)
Tootsie (Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
WINNER: Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
WINNER: Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
WINNER: Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
WINNER: Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
WINNER: Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
WINNER: André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
WINNER: Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
WINNER: Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Peter England, King Kong
WINNER: Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
Best Costume Design of a Play
WINNER: Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
WINNER: Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Lighting Design of a Play
WINNER: Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
WINNER: Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
WINNER: Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
WINNER: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold, Ink
WINNER: Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Best Direction of a Musical
WINNER: Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
WINNER: Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Orchestrations
WINNER: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Judith Light
Special Tony Awards
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb
Marin Mazzie
