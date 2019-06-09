Give a round of applause for this year’s Tony winners! On Sunday night, the American Theater Wing bestowed the 73rd annual Tony Awards on the best of the 2018-2019 Broadway season, which broke box office records and saw a whopping 10 musicals and 15 plays eligible for prizes at the big show.

Hadestown — a folk opera that spins a new version of ancient Greek myths — was the big winner of the night, capturing eight prizes including Best Musical. The Ferryman took home four awards, including Best Play and Best Director for Sam Mendes. Tootsie, The Cher Show, and the musical revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! took home two awards each, including acting awards for former Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, and The Glee Project contestant Ali Stroker, who became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award. Breaking Bad vet Bryan Cranston also scored his second Tony Award for Network.

This year’s ceremony, which aired live on CBS from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, was hosted by James Corden, and the list of presenters included Tina Fey, Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Darren Criss, and Danai Gurira.

Casts from every Best Musical nominee and both contenders for Best Revival of a Musical, Oklahoma! and Kiss Me, Kate, all performed, as did the cast of Choir Boy — a nominee for Best Choreography — and The Cher Show (because why wouldn’t you, if you had the chance to show off some Cher tunes?). Previous Tony winner Cynthia Erivo also took the stage for a stirring performance of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” during the In Memoriam segment.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Play

Choir Boy

WINNER: The Ferryman

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ink

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

WINNER: Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

WINNER: The Boys in the Band

Burn This

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

WINNER: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Book of a Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations (Dominique Morisseau)

Beetlejuice (Scott Brown & Anthony King)

Hadestown (Anaïs Mitchell)

The Prom (Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin_

WINNER: Tootsie (Robert Horn)

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Be More Chill (Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis)

Beetlejuice (Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect)

WINNER: Hadestown (Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell)

The Prom (Music: Matthew Sklar, Lyrics: Chad Beguelin)

To Kill a Mockingbird (Music: Adam Guettel)

Tootsie (Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

WINNER: Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

WINNER: Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

WINNER: Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

WINNER: Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

WINNER: André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

WINNER: Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

WINNER: Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Peter England, King Kong

WINNER: Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

WINNER: Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

WINNER: Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

WINNER: Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

WINNER: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink

WINNER: Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

WINNER: Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

WINNER: Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Orchestrations

WINNER: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Special Tony Awards

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb

Marin Mazzie

