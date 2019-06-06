Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, The Prom, more set to perform at Tony Awards

The entertainment has arrived. Organizers of the 2019 Tony Awards, to be held in New York City this Sunday, announced the casts that will perform during the 73rd annual ceremony — and it’s sure to be a helluva time.

The troupes from Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Choir Boy, Hadestown, Oklahoma!, The Prom, Tootsie, and Kiss Me, Kate will perform during the show, which will air beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. So, basically, all the nominated casts for Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical, plus a few others.

The telecast will also feature a special performance from Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony for her performance in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple.

Image zoom Matthew Murphy; Joan Marcus; Deen van Meer

James Corden of The Late Late Show will host the Tonys, while Moulin Rouge! stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and Danny Burstein will co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards.

As previously announced, the star-studded line-up of appearances will feature Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light, Laura Linney, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, Tony Nominee Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans.

