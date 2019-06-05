Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth and Jake Gyllenhaal added to list of 2019 Tony Awards presenters

The Tony Awards type Stage

Please welcome to the stage… even more of your favorite theater stars.

On Wednesday, CBS announced a slew of names joining the live broadcast of the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Hosted by James Corden and taking place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, the 2019 Tony Awards will feature appearances by Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Shirley Jones, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Sienna Miller and Catherine O’Hara. Tony Nominee Kelli O’Hara, Anthony Ramos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley, BeBe Winans and Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light will also be on stage to honor Broadway’s best during the ceremony.



Costars of the upcoming Moulin Rouge! musical Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and Danny Burstein will also co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards.

As previously announced, Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Michael Shannon will also appear during the Tonys telecast.

The Tony Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

