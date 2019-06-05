How to watch the 2019 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards type Stage

Broadway’s biggest night is almost here!

The American Theatre Wing’s 73rd annual Tony Awards are Sunday, June 9 at Radio City Music Hall, and it promises to be quite the exciting evening. Hosted by James Corden, the awards show promises to bring a lot of laughs, musical performances, and surprises.

Cinematic inspired shows like Tootsie and Beetlejuice face off against jukebox musicals like Ain’t Too Proud and The Cher Show, while original properties Hadestown and The Prom make a bid for gold. Broadway darlings Santino Fontana and Stephanie J. Block are favorites to take home gold, but plenty of Hollywood marquee names like Bryan Cranston, Adam Driver, Jeff Daniels, Elaine May, and Annette Bening are also in the mix.

If you’ve filled out your ballot and made an artful display of your Playbill collection, there’s only one thing left to do: figure out where to watch. The best way to tune in to see who takes home Tony gold is to watch live on network television.

Image zoom Jason Bell/CBS

The awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m ET/PT time delay. CBS has been the broadcast home for the Tony Awards since 1978, and they are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

There will also be a Live from the Red Carpet show hosted by Montego Glover and Denny Directo beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Fans can watch celebrity and nominee arrivals, as well as red carpet interviews, live on CBS’ Twitter (@CBS) and on Entertainment Tonight’s website’s ET Live.

For those without a television and antenna connection to CBS, catching the broadcast could prove more difficult. The only place to catch the stream live online or via Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV is on CBS All Access, which requires a subscription fee of $5.99/month.

If you don’t have access to any of these, you can still follow the night’s events on social media. @TheTonyAwards and @CBS will be sharing behind-the-scenes updates on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter throughout the night.

Don’t have a television or a CBS All Access subscription? It’s time to find out which one of your friends (who is hopefully also a theater lover) does.

