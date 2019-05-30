Darren Criss, Billy Porter, Tiny Fey among first round of 2019 Tony Awards presenters

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

The 2019 Tony Awards have secured some of the biggest names in Hollywood to serve as presenters during the Sunday, June 9 live telecast and they include a wide variety of talent from television, stage, film, and music.

CBS announced on Thursday that Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, and Michael Shannon will be on stage to honor Broadway’s best from New York’s historic Radio City Music Hall.

It was previously announced that James Cordon, a Tony winner for his work in One Man, Two Guvnors, will take over hosting duties for a second time. He previously emceed the ceremony in 2016.

In the coming weeks, the network is expected to announce more presenters as well as the lineup of performers for the three-hour show.

